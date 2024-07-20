Anti-narcotic cell sleuths in Andhra's NTR seize ganja worth Rs 50 lakhs, 15 arrested

VIJAYAWADA : Anti-Narcotic Cell sleuths of the NTR district arrested 15 ganja peddlers from various parts of Vijayawada city in connection with smuggling activities on Friday. ANC police seized 90.5 kg of ganja worth around Rs 50 lakh from the accused and registered cases against them under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had been procuring ganja from Odisha and Visakhapatnam Agency in small quantities and selling it to college students and others.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hari Krishna, the accused were notorious ganja peddlers and found operating their illegal activities in Vijayawada city and in NTR district for more than two years. DCP Hari Krishna revealed that the 15 accused were arrested by ANC and local police under Machavaram, Bhavanipuram, Suryaraopet and Krishna Lanka police station jurisdictions based on reliable information.

“The accused, all are below 35 years of age, had created a network to peddle and smuggle ganja from Agency areas. Pinky Routh was identified as one of the bigwigs behind the ganja racket. He is smuggling ganja from the Phulbani Agency of Odisha and selling it to youngsters using his network,” said DCP Hari Krishna.

He further requested the public to report all kinds of information in connection with ganja to ANC helpline number 9121162475 or mail at antinarcoticcell@vza.appolice.gov.in.