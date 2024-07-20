Foolproof security for Andhra Pradesh assembly session

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju and Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu have directed officials to make foolproof security arrangements for the Assembly session, which is scheduled to begin on July 22.

Holding a review meeting with top police officials on the security arrangements for the Assembly session on Friday, Moshenu Raju said as 88 MLAs and some MLCs were elected new, steps should be taken for their easy identification so as to ensure their free movement on the premises of the Legislature. Stating that the premises of the Assembly is a high security zone, he said the entry of outsiders should be restricted. All the CCTV cameras on the Assembly premises should be made operational. Basic facilities like drinking water and food should be provided to police personnel deployed from other districts for bandobast, he said.

Mentioning that the Assembly session may be held for five days, Ayyanna Patrudu asked the officials to make all arrangements accordingly. Recalling that there were instances of some people entering the galleries holding placards earlier, the Speaker directed the officials to allow visitors into the galleries only after a thorough frisking. Similarly, those having identity cards should only be allowed into the premises of the Assembly, he said.

Secretary General to AP Legislature Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, Inspector General (Law and Order) Srikanth and Sarvashresth Tripathi (Guntur Range), and Guntur SP Satish Kumar, SPF SP M Shankar Rao and other officials attended the meeting.