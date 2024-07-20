Mitigate flood loss with planning in Godavari districts, says Chandrababu Naidu

On Friday, he conducted a video conference with the Collectors and SPs of the districts most affected by rains and floods. Naidu took stock of the situation and instructed them to alert the public according to predictions from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Naidu asked the officials to plan so that human loss and property damage can be mitigated.

He stated that the State has recorded 244 mm of rainfall this year, compared to the normal 185 mm, indicating a 31% increase. Some areas have received as much as 13cm of rainfall, the Chief Minister noted.

Emphasising the need for continuous monitoring of tank bunds and the flow of water in rivulets, he noted that the bunds of Godavari River got have weakened due to the illegal mining of sand and clay during the previous YSRC regime. He called for dynamic performance from the officials during this situation. Naidu said damage can be averted by estimating the conditions based on IMD alerts.

Accusing the previous YSRC dispensation of damaging all the systems related to disaster management, the Chief Minister underscored the need to activate all those systems.