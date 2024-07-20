Poverty-free society is our growth vision: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the vision of the government should ensure transformation of the living standards of downtrodden sections.

Naidu held a meeting with the NITI Aayog officials on the vision document for ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh-2047’ at the State Secretariat on Friday. A detailed discussion was held on preparing the document as part of Viksit Bharat-2047. NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam and other officials attended the meeting.

Naidu shared with the NITI Aayog officials his experiences, the decisions that he took as the Chief Minister of the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh and the residual State, and how they brought out a change in the lifestyle of people, besides his future plans.

The Chief Minister came forward to play an active role in the endeavour to take the nation on progressive path with certain special plans. “Andhra Pradesh will certainly play its role in a very active manner to take the nation on the progressive path,” he asserted.

Stressing the need to move forward by preparing the Vision-2047 document for Viksit Andhra Pradesh, he said a poverty-free society could be achieved with unique ideas and utilising the latest technology.

The plans should be formulated after a thorough exercise on balanced population. All sectors are set to witness radical changes in the coming days with Artificial Intelligence. Programmes should be designed to develop both Amaravati and Visakhapatnam as AI hubs, he said, adding that plans are afoot to establish AI university in the State. Naidu said the policies should be formulated in such a way that they encourage farming without causing any harm to the nature.

He is of the firm belief that if horticulture-based food processing units are set up in Rayalaseema, farmers of the region will get maximum benefits.

He is also of the opinion that the power sector, which is very crucial in the development of the State, will witness radical reforms in the coming days, and felt that the systems along with the people should be prepared accordingly.

“If 15% growth rate is achieved, the per capita income of the people will be doubled, and thus the governments should work with this goal to improve the living standards of the people,” he said.

Maintaining that the skill development should be improved with regard to human resources, Naidu stressed the need to design the syllabus from school to university level to achieve it. Policies that create wealth should be given priority, and documents should be prepared after detailed discussions with intellectuals from IITs, IIMs and ISBs, he said.