Provide more budgetary support to Andhra: Chambers

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for 2024-25, AP Chambers is hopeful of Centre’s support to the State for completion of the Greenfield Capital City Amaravati and the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

As an industry body, AP Chambers underlined the need for rapid development of VCIC, BCIC, HBIC corridors with their respective nodes, East Coast dedicated railway freight corridor, fulfilment of all the commitments under the AP Reorganisation Act such as South Coastal Railway Zone, Dugarajapatnam port, Kadapa steel plant, Visakhapatnam - Kakinada Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region, besides adequate budgetary allocation for immediate completion of all the premium Central institutions sanctioned for AP that are at various phases of execution.

In a press release issued on Friday, AP Chambers requested the sanction of a Bulk Drug Park for Uttarandhra, a Medtech Zone for Coastal Andhra, and a Mega Integrated Textile Park for Prakasam district, which will help in rapid industrialisation of the State.

AP Chambers also urged the Centre to fast-track the development of National Waterways 4, which will be economical, environment-friendly and faster than other modes of transport.

It also sought hike in Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management limit for Andhra Pradesh, besides incentives for the backward districts of the State so that the State can achieve rapid economic growth.