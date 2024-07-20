Waive loans of farmers: APCC chief YS Sharmila to NDA govt

Taking to X, the APCC chief said the then Congress government waived loans of farmers in the country 15 years ago. The Congress government in Telangana has waived farmers’ loans in line with the ideals of AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The coalition government in AP should also come to the rescue of debt-ridden farmers, she said.

“Andhra Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of per capita debt of farmers. A debt of around Rs 2,45,554 hangs on every farmer of the State. In the last decade, due to drought, cyclones, incomplete irrigation projects, government negligence, the State’s agriculture has been destroyed,’’ she said.

Sharmila asked as to why the double engine government cannot waive farm loans with the aid of the Centre.