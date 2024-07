GUNTUR: The YSRC will stage a peaceful protest in New Delhi on July 24 to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh, party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Friday. He was speaking to mediapersons after visiting Vinukonda, where he extended condolences to the family of Sheikh Rashid, who was brutally hacked to death.

Attributing the violence and chaos in the State to the TDP, Jagan said these atrocities may warrant the imposition of the President’s rule in the State. Stating that YSRC MLAs, MPs, and MLCs will participate in the protest to draw national attention to the deteriorating condition of law and order in the State, the YSRC chief said the party will seek appointments with the President, Prime Minister, and Home Minister to apprise them about the events unfolding in the State.

Describing the brutal murder of Rashid as “a deliberate act to instil fear in public across the State”, Jagan accused the police of misleading the investigation by claiming that the crime was a result of personal rivalry.

He also blamed the police for failing to take action against the perpetrators and instead targetting the victims.