IMD issues yellow warning for three districts in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Amaravati Centre has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall on Sunday in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam and Srikakulam districts.

The warning also includes thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), moderate rains are expected in several districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, and Nandyala, on Sunday.

APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath noted that, following the instructions of the Chief Minister, a total of Rs 21.50 crore has been sanctioned for rescue and relief operations in the districts affected by heavy rains and floods. Kurmanath stated that the flood flow is being continuously monitored, and instructions are being provided to the authorities on the necessary measures to be taken.

The Home and Disaster Management Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, conducted a comprehensive review with officials concerning the heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh. On Saturday, Anitha communicated with the Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and ASR districts via telephone to assess the rainfall’s impact and receive the latest situational updates from these districts.