IT minister Lokesh promises to help Andhra man stuck in Saudi

AMALAPURAM: Human Resource Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has responded to the selfie video posted by a man from Ambedkar Konaseema district, who stuck in Saudi Arabia, on social media, highlighting his plight, and assured him of all possible help.

Sarella Veerendra Kumar of Isukapudi village in Ambajipeta mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district went to Qatar on July 10 to do a job there. From there, he was sent to Saudi Arabia on July 11.

In the video, Kumar stated that he gave Rs 1.70 lakh to an agent, who promised him a job. He was asked to work as camel herder in the desert without being provided any basic amenities. Kumar said he was not able sustain in the harsh weather conditions. Making a fervent appeal, Kumar said he would die within a few days if he was not brought back. In a post on X, Lokesh asked Kumar not to be afraid and the State government would extend all possible help to him.

Deceived by agent

Sarella Veerendra Kumar of Ambedkar Konaseema district went to Qatar on July 10 to do a job after paying Rs 1.70 lakh to an agent. But, he was asked to work as camel herder