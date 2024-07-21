JC Brothers 'anarchic rule' in Tadipatri, threaten to kill family: Former YSRC MLA Kethireddy

ANANTAPUR: Former YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy alleged that the JC Brothers were ruling the roost in Tadipatri. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Kethireddy said Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy threatened to kill him and his family members.

“Prabhakar has resorted to intimidation of his political rivals. He has even threatened to banish me from Anantapur and the State. Is Tadipatri Prabhakar Reddy’s personal property to unleash a reign of terror?” he said.

Revealing that his family had already become a victim of factional violence, Kethireddy said they have remained silent till now to avoid any conflicts. “Prabhakar and his family will face similar consequences if any harm is done to me and my family,” Kethireddy warned.

The former MLA mentioned the ongoing case against Prabhakar Reddy for purchasing scrapped vehicles and using them unauthorisedly. On the case against him, Kethireddy said the High Court granted him conditional bail.

He promised to be available to YSRC party rank file and fight the ‘anarchic rule’ of his opponents.