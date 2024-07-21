TDP councillor asks to remove ex-CM picture from municipal office, sparks row in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: A row has erupted over the removal of photos of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy from the chamber of Proddatur municipal chairperson Bhimunipalli Lakshmi Devi.

TDP councillor Talari Pullaiah confronted Municipal Commissioner Raghunath Reddy on Saturday demanding the removal of photos of the former CM and former MLA from the municipal office. He insisted that the photos be replaced with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. It was inappropriate to display the photos of the former CM and the former MLA two months after the formation of the new government, he contended.

He explained that the photos of the former CM and the former MLA were displayed in the chamber of the Municipal Chairperson, and not in the municipal office. Following a wordy duel, the photos of the former CM and the former MLA were removed from the chairperson’s chamber, and the photos of the CM and the Deputy CM were displayed.

At a press conference held at the municipal office later, Lakshmi Devi expressed her outrage over the incident. She accused the TDP councillors of forcibly entering her chamber without permission.

She defended her action of displaying photos of the former CM and the former MLA in her chamber stating that they gave her political life and an opportunity to serve the people. She termed the removal of photos from her chamber an attack on a BC woman in the TDP-led NDA government.