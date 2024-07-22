Andhra power authorities working to restore power supply amidst incessant rains, damages cost Rs 193 lakh

VIJAYAWADA : In view of the incessant rains lashing the State, Power Utilities in the State have launched steps to restore power supply in flood-affected areas in all districts.

In a teleconference with senior officials on Sunday, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, who is monitoring power infrastructure damages and restoration activities, said the power utilities are carrying out restoration activities on a war-footing to ensure that electricity is restored to the affected villages as soon as possible.

Vijayanand reviewed the status of restoration works in five Discom circles (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari) in APEPDCL region, two circles (Kurnool and Kadapa) in the APSPDCL region, Vijayawada and CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) in APCPDL region that were affected due to heavy rains.

Officials informed Vijayanand that the estimated cost of power infrastructure damages is Rs 193.89 lakh. Three 33/11 KV sub-stations in Eluru Circle (Kukunuru, Velairpadu and Rajeev Nagar) and one sub-station in Rajahmundry Circle (Maredumilli) in the APEPDCL region were affected. As many as thirty-five 33 KV poles, 597 11 KV poles, 11 KV lines covering 19.94 km, 234 DTRs, 641 LT poles, 208 villages/hamlets, 58,235 nonagricultural services, 1,946 agricultural services were affected, officials explained. “The 33 KV sub-stations, 33 KV lines, 33 KV poles, villages and non-agricultural services are completely restored. Works are going on swiftly in the other affected areas and around 110 special teams have been formed,” officials said.

Stating that the Energy Department had put official machinery, particularly the power utilities on high alert to face any kind of emergency, the Special Chief Secretary said, “Special teams are working round the clock for speedy execution of works to restore electricity. The required men and material have already been made available for completing the works. Staff at the power utilities are taking stock of restoration works periodically to restore electricity as soon as possible.”

Further, he urged people to cooperate with the staff during the restoration of power supply, once they take up the works after the water recedes in flood-affected areas. He requested them to contact AP Discoms toll-free number 1912 in case of power disruptions and asked them to take precautionary steps to prevent and avoid any unforeseen incidents or accidents in the rainy season.

Explaining the status of restoration works in APEPDCL region, CMD I Prudhvi Tej said power restoration measures have been taken up quickly by moving poles, transformers, and necessary materials to the section offices of the divisions in all the circles in advance.

Stating that most of the damage was mainly reported in Rajahmundry and Eluru circles. The Discoms are on high alert to receive complaints from consumers, further helping call centres and control rooms to inform the field staff, who are on the ground to restore power in a short time, he explained.

The special Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of APTRANSCO & DISCOMs and asked officials to speed up the balance restoration works.