Baptala administration alerts public of heavy rain, holds meeting to evacuate people

GUNTUR : The Bapatla district administration is gearing up to face heavy rains and alert the public.

District Collector J Venkata Murali and SP Tushar Dudi recently visited island villages, inspected the situation, and held a review meeting on rehabilitation arrangements. With heavy downpours and surges in inflows from upstream catchment areas, officials anticipate releasing 4 lakh cusecs of water from the Prakasam Barrage.

Consequently, arrangements are being made to evacuate people from six villages in the Kolluru division, which are under potential flooding in the Krishna Lanka region.

Officials have been instructed to remain vigilant in flood-affected regions. The administration has prepared 56 boats and 100 skilled divers to relocate people to rehabilitation centres. The officials were told to set up medical camps and stockpile groceries for at least three months. He visited Aravinda Varadhi, Pesarlanka, Chilumurulanka, Sugganalanka, Peddalanka, and Chintarlanka villages.