IMD issues thunderstorm warning across Andhra Pradesh for three days

VIJAYAWADA : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places across the State on Monday.

Strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places across the State are likely for the subsequent three days.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has alerted the district administrations accordingly. People in low-lying areas have also been advised to be on alert and call toll-free numbers, 1070, 112, and 18004250101 in case of rain-related emergencies.

Many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in Rayalaseema received rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

The highest rainfall of 5 cm was recorded in Chintoor of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, followed by 3 cm in Anakapalle of Anakapalle district, Nuzvid of Eluru district, and Yelamanchili of the same district.

Rainfall up to 2 cm was reported at various places in coastal districts.