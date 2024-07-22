Retired engineer urges AP government to take up Srisailam-Rayachoti pipeline to meet water demands

VIJAYAWADA : Retired irrigation engineer M Subba Rayudu has urged the State government to consider laying a pipeline from the backwaters of Srisailam to Rayachoti along with the proposed National Highway tunnel between Kadapa and Rayachoti, so the water needs of Annamayya and interior Tirupati and Chittoor districts can be met effectively.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said as part of the National Highway project from Kadapa to Rayachoti, a survey is being conducted by the Centre for a 6 km tunnel. The Centre has already granted `1,000 crore for the purpose, and the Detailed Project Report is likely to be submitted by March 2025.

Pointing out that Rayachoti and other areas in Annamayya district are highly drought prone, he said either Penna water or Srisailam surplus water is being supplied through GNSS and HNSS, but in a limited manner. He suggested that by laying a pipeline in the proposed tunnel to carry about 12,000 cusecs (1 TMC per day) or at least half of that capacity, it will be more economical and convenient to supply water from Kadapa to interior parts of Annamayya and parts of Tirupati districts.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “A simultaneous survey will be most feasible and economical. The pipeline I have suggested can source water from the proposed Gundrevula or backwaters of Srisailam project.”

Rayachoti and the surrounding areas are totally dependent on rainwater and till a few years ago, groundnut crop was mainly cultivated. However, with the help of micro irrigation, more and more horticulture crops are being cultivated now. The Veligallu project is the main water source for Rayachoti region.

The Pincha and Annamayya projects suffered damage during the flash floods more than two years ago, and the Annamayya project is still looking for repairs. Out of the two distribution canals of the Veligallu project, only one has been completed.

Similarly, the Jharikona project canals are yet to be completed. Even the important Srinivasapuram project is pending. Given the situation, the laying of a pipeline should be considered to meet drinking and irrigation needs of Rayachoti region, he advised.