VIJAYAWADA: The joint session of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly and Council commenced with Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s address on Monday.

In his 30-minute speech, the Governor noted that the new government has already started fulfilling its pre-poll promises and announced a steadfast commitment to its ‘Super Six’ promises by announcing Mega DSC for filling 16,347 teacher vacancies, abolishing the Land Titling Act, enhancing social security pensions to Rs 4,000, conducting a Skill Census and reopening Anna canteens.

He praised the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and efforts of the NDA government between 2014 and 2019 to develop Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation, and termed the previous YSRC regime a debacle. He criticised the previous dispensation for resorting to vendetta politics and severely hampering the State’s prospects for prosperity and growth.

Soon after the Governor began speaking, YSRC MLAs and MLCs, led by party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, rushed into the Well and raised slogans denouncing the attacks on YSRC activists. Even as the Governor continued his address, the YSRC members continued sloganeering for a while, and later walked out of the House.

Continuing his address, the Governor recalled the undemocratic manner in which the State was bifurcated in 2014 without adequate consultations with stakeholders, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of people of the residual State.