Don’t interfere in free sand policy, zero tolerance to crime: Andhra CM to NDA MLAs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday sent a clear message to the leaders of NDA not to interfere in the sand policy.
“We have started the implementation of free sand policy in the State and we have to ensure that it is implemented in a transparent manner,’’ he asserted.
Mentioning that the people have handed over the power to the NDA reposing their immense faith in it, Naidu underscored the need to provide good governance in terms of welfare and development.
The Chief Minister addressed the MLAs and MLCs of the TDP, JSP and BJP, along with Deputy Chief Minister and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar of BJP, at the Assembly Committee Hall on Monday.
He also issued a stern warning that no one would be spared, irrespective of their party affiliation, if they take law into their hands. “I won’t tolerate even if there is a small mistake from our side. There should be zero-crime in the State,” he averred.
“I was in jail for 53 days and you can imagine how I suffered. But still there is no question of adopting any kind of vengeful attitude. Let us punish anyone as per the provisions of law, but no political vengeance, and leaders of all the three alliance partners should be very clear on this,” he said.
The previous government ruled the State without giving any values to democracy, he said and recalled that when Pawan Kalyan visited Visakhapatnam he was firmly resisted. When I visited any place as the Leader of Opposition, all kinds of obstructions were created,” Naidu pointed out.
Informing the MLAs and MLCs about the dramas that the YSRC leaders played with regard to the murder of Jagan’s paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy, the TDP supremo said they have mastered the art of escaping safely after committing the crime. The latest incident of setting files containing the details of assigned lands and lands under Rule 22A on fire at the Madanapalle Taluk Office is a classic example of this. “Now, they are trying to convert it into a fire accident, but there are a lot of doubts on this,” he stated.
“I have immediately asked the Director General of Police to rush to the spot, and speed up the investigation. “The lethargic functioning of administration, and how it collapsed during the previous regime, is clearly understood after witnessing the Madanapalle incident,” he observed.
Maintaining that the Vinukonda incident is another example of how the YSRC is resorting to false propaganda, Naidu pointed out that though the murder was purely due to personal rivalry, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is demanding imposition of President’s rule in the State.
The Chief Minister directed the MLAs and MLCs to be part of the pension distribution every month, and announced that Dokka Seethamma canteens will be set up in the State as wished by Pawan Kalyan.
The condition of roads is very bad due to the previous government’s negligence, he said and stressed the need to take up immediate repairs, which may cost around Rs 250 crore. Let us focus on this after the end of rainy season, he said.
The Chief Minister also revealed that the Centre is ready to extend financial assistance to the State as he explained its poor condition to the Union Ministers during his recent visit to New Delhi. “Leaders of all the three alliance partners should work in close coordination without causing any harm to the sentiments of any party,” he stressed.
He reiterated that traffic should not be stalled during his visits and stated that he will periodically review this. He also wanted the MLAs and MLCs too to follow this norm and avoid sirens, which will cause inconvenience to the general public.
Pawan Kalyan faulted Jagan for criticising the NDA government within a month after its formation. “Though the people have taught Jagan a lesson with a crushing defeat to his party, he has not changed his attitude, and he is behaving like as he is still the Chief Minister,” the JSP chief observed.
Pawan Kalyan affirmed that he and his party will strongly support any decision taken by Naidu for the development of the State.
Two New MLCs ADMINISTERED oath
AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju administered the oath to the two newly-elected MLCs in his chambers at the Andhra Pradesh Legislature on Monday. C Ramachandraiah of TDP and P Hariprasad of Jana Sena Party were elected as MLCs under the MLA quota. Congratulating the two MLCs, the Council Chairman handed over them the manual of the AP Legislature. AP Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, TDP MLC Panchumarthi Anuradha and others were present
Assembly session till July 26
The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu has decided to conduct the session for five working days till July 26. It is learnt that the government besides proposing to table three white papers, has also decided to introduce two bills, one to repeal the AP Land Titling Act, and the other to restore the name of Dr NTR to Dr YSR University of Health Sciences. Soon after the completion of the Governor’s address to the joint session of Assembly on Monday morning, the Speaker conducted the BAC meeting. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Ministers Payyavula Keshav (Legislative Affairs) and Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies), and P Vishnu Kumar Raju of BJP attended the BAC meeting. The government, which already released four white papers on Polavaram, Amaravati, Energy and Natural Resources, has decided to release the remaining three on Law and Order, Excise and State Finances on the floor of the House