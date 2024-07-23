Don’t interfere in free sand policy, zero tolerance to crime: Andhra CM to NDA MLAs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday sent a clear message to the leaders of NDA not to interfere in the sand policy.

“We have started the implementation of free sand policy in the State and we have to ensure that it is implemented in a transparent manner,’’ he asserted.

Mentioning that the people have handed over the power to the NDA reposing their immense faith in it, Naidu underscored the need to provide good governance in terms of welfare and development.

The Chief Minister addressed the MLAs and MLCs of the TDP, JSP and BJP, along with Deputy Chief Minister and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar of BJP, at the Assembly Committee Hall on Monday.

He also issued a stern warning that no one would be spared, irrespective of their party affiliation, if they take law into their hands. “I won’t tolerate even if there is a small mistake from our side. There should be zero-crime in the State,” he averred.

“I was in jail for 53 days and you can imagine how I suffered. But still there is no question of adopting any kind of vengeful attitude. Let us punish anyone as per the provisions of law, but no political vengeance, and leaders of all the three alliance partners should be very clear on this,” he said.

The previous government ruled the State without giving any values to democracy, he said and recalled that when Pawan Kalyan visited Visakhapatnam he was firmly resisted. When I visited any place as the Leader of Opposition, all kinds of obstructions were created,” Naidu pointed out.