Andhra: Inquiry announced into alleged irregularities in Nadu-Nedu works

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh announced an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Nadu-Nedu works during the previous YSRC regime.

During the Question Hour in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, TDP MLAs, including Tenali Sravan Kumar, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, and Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, alleged rampant corruption in the Nadu-Nedu works and demanded the government to order an inquiry.

In his reply, Lokesh, while announce ng the inquiry, stated that complaints of sub-standard works and other irregularities in the Nadu-Nadu works had come to his notice.

Providing details of the year-wise expenditure on Nadu-Nedu, the minister said that during the first phase (2019-20), works were carried out across 15,713 schools with an expenditure of Rs 69 crore. In the second phase (2020-21), Rs 2,679 crore was spent. In 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24, expenditures of Rs 1,064 crore, Rs 2,635, and Rs 2,077 crore, respectively, were incurred.

“In spite of undertaking a large number of works under school modernisation from 2019-24, the enrolment in government schools has decreased by 72,117. Therefore, a comprehensive action plan for school infrastructure improvement is being finalised to ensure the provision of the best facilities to students along with increased enrolment in government schools,” Lokesh said in his reply.