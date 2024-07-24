Three students electrocuted after live wire falls on bike in Ongole

ONGOLE: In a tragic incident, three youngsters were electrocuted, when an electric wire fell on their bike near ST Colony of Ponugodu village of Kanigiri mandal limits in Prakasam district, on Tuesday evening. The bike was gutted in the mishap.

According to the Kanigiri Circle Inspector (CI) Venkateswara Rao and SI Rajesh, the deceased were identified as Goutham Kumar (16), Nazeer (16) and Balaji (17) from Kanigiri town, were studying Intermediate first year in a private college. The trio were travelling to Ponugodu from Kanigiri town following which the incident occurred. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

Power Minister Gottipati Ravikumar ordered a probe into the mishap.

He contacted Kanigiri MLA Dr M Ugra Narasimha Reddy and inquired about the mishap. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He strongly condemned the power-related accidents in the State.

“It is not the matter of giving financial aid through sanctioning ex-gratia to the victims but we should put a stop to these tragic incidents,” he added.