CM Chandrababu Naidu exposes faulty excise policy of YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave a blow by blow account of how the excise policy of the previous government had left a deep dent to the State exchequer besides adversely affecting public health, encouraging black marketing, bootlegging and left the systems in disarray.
Tabling the White Paper on ‘Excise Policy’ of the previous YSRC government in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister affirmed that the regime between 2019 and 2024 has become a case study to know how not the mal-administer a State.
A balance between welfare and development is needed for a State to progress and creation of wealth. But when extreme greed replaces the interests of the State, it will result in the situation, AP has witnessed during the previous regime. “It also shows, what will happen when criminals head the government,” he observed.
In his PowerPoint Presentation, the Chief Minister said the YSRC had commenced its regime with misleading promises of total prohibition. He described the excise policy of the previous government as a dark and sinister scam, which was never seen before. “It promised to reduce liquor outlets in a phased manner and limit the sales to five-star hotels. It reduced them to 2,934 from 4,380 but again increased to 3392 (458 APTDC outlets). The number of bars (840) was not reduced. The previous dispensation was never sincere in its intent and has manipulated the policies and people for its gain. The ill-planned, imbalanced policy, which was a failure, only increased crime, black marketing, and bootlegging, adversely affecting public health,” he explained.
Naidu said the former Chief Minister has claimed to increase the price, to reduce consumption. However, the prices were increased multiple times without proper rationale.
“Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) reported that between SEB reported that between May 2020 and July 2020 increase in the number of cases booked per month was by 321 percent, increase in the number of cases booked per month was by 321, the number of persons arrested by 466 percent, and the monthly average quantity of liquor smuggled into AP by 2012 percent,” Seizure of vehicles has gone up by 636 percent,” he said.
SEB reported that due to the large difference between the MRP of Medium and Premium brands as compared to neighbouring States, huge smuggling was registered between September and October 2020 (1,211 cases), he added.
Naidu said illicit liquor distillation was all over the State as 1.78 crore liters were seized during 2019-24 and for the same period, there was an unchecked inflow of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) as seen by the increase of 66 percent in seizures compared to 2014-19. Crime has increased by 64 percent compared to 2014-19 and most worrying was the fact that there was a 52 percent increase in liver ailments and 54 percent in kidney ailments as compared to 2019, he said.
“Contrary to the claims that per capita consumption of alcohol has reduced, it has increased from 5.55 litres in 2019-20 to 6.23 litres in 2023-24. The enforcement was abysmal,” he said. Stating that the State Government has a challenging task before it to set right the situation, he said, “We will develop and enforce a transparent procurement policy. An expert committee/cabinet sub-committee will review shop policies to ensure they are consistent and based on best practices and will launch a comprehensive campaign to eradicate illicit liquor/NDPS.”
White paper on law & order today
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will present a white paper on ‘Pathetic law and order situation that prevailed in the State between 2019 and 2024’ in the Assembly on Thursday. This comes a day after the YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy staged a protest in Delhi against the alleged TDP attacks on YSRC cadre