CM Chandrababu Naidu exposes faulty excise policy of YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave a blow by blow account of how the excise policy of the previous government had left a deep dent to the State exchequer besides adversely affecting public health, encouraging black marketing, bootlegging and left the systems in disarray.

Tabling the White Paper on ‘Excise Policy’ of the previous YSRC government in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister affirmed that the regime between 2019 and 2024 has become a case study to know how not the mal-administer a State.

A balance between welfare and development is needed for a State to progress and creation of wealth. But when extreme greed replaces the interests of the State, it will result in the situation, AP has witnessed during the previous regime. “It also shows, what will happen when criminals head the government,” he observed.

In his PowerPoint Presentation, the Chief Minister said the YSRC had commenced its regime with misleading promises of total prohibition. He described the excise policy of the previous government as a dark and sinister scam, which was never seen before. “It promised to reduce liquor outlets in a phased manner and limit the sales to five-star hotels. It reduced them to 2,934 from 4,380 but again increased to 3392 (458 APTDC outlets). The number of bars (840) was not reduced. The previous dispensation was never sincere in its intent and has manipulated the policies and people for its gain. The ill-planned, imbalanced policy, which was a failure, only increased crime, black marketing, and bootlegging, adversely affecting public health,” he explained.

Naidu said the former Chief Minister has claimed to increase the price, to reduce consumption. However, the prices were increased multiple times without proper rationale.