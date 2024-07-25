Deliver effective governance: CM Chandrababu Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a meeting of his Cabinet colleagues, Secretaries and HoDs at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, and explained the priorities of his government. He underlined the need for a speedy and effective governance.

Accusing the previous YSRC regime of misusing the Central funds without releasing the matching grants, he suggested the complete utilisation of funds sanctioned by the Centre for various schemes. “I am the Chief Minister for the fourth time. But there is a different situation with plenty of problems in the State at present,” Naidu said.

Mentioning that the conditions in the State are pathetic compared to 2014, he said bills dues are mounting close to Rs 1 lakh crore. He reiterated that more damage was caused to the State than the bifurcation because of the YSRC rule from 2019. “Now the situation is that we cannot go forward without the support from the Centre. It is a good development that the Centre has come forward to extend support to the State,” Naidu said.

Suggesting the officials to activate systems in their respective departments and to know what sort of funds the Centre sanction for different schemes, Naidu wanted them to explore the opportunities to get the funds to the State as per the budget tabled by the Centre. Making it clear that his government will be very strict in dealing with the law and order, Naidu said rowdies will be suppressed. Ganja should be disappeared, and officials should perform efficiently in this regard, he asserted.

Maintaining that zero poverty society is the target, the Chief Minister observed that the effective implementation of the policies should yield better results in this direction. “Let us sail together and extend progressive, effective governance,” CM Naidu said.