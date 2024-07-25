File details of contract for installing smart metres : Andhra Pradesh HC to government

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to file a counter with full details regarding the contract awarded to Shirdi Sai Electricals for installing smart meters on motor pump sets in agricultural fields across the State.

This directive came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, who is challenging the contract.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice N Jayasurya asked the government to submit the counter and scheduled the next hearing for September 18.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel, K Indraneel Babu, informed the court that the previous State government proceeded with the contract for smart meters without obtaining permission from the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC).

In a separate case, the HC expressed serious concern over the failure of mining companies to refill quarry pits after excavation. The court emphasised taking action against the companies and individuals responsible for this negligence.

Social worker Barre Kondabbu filed a Public Interest Litigation in 2013 regarding the unfilled quarry pits left by mining companies in Ramadasupeta, Simhachalam Nagar, and Subbarao Nagar under Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation, which had resulted in children drowning. He argued that not refilling the quarry pits is illegal.

During the hearing of this Public Interest Litigation on Wednesday, the same division bench stated that merely seizing the security deposits of the companies and individuals responsible is insufficient.

The court suggested that their mining leases should not be extended, and they should be blacklisted from obtaining any future mining leases. The court directed the officials of the mining department to submit details of the companies and individuals who have not refilled the quarry pits, and they will be made respondents in the case. Senior advocate K Srinivas was appointed as amicus curiae. The hearing was adjourned to August 14.