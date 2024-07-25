Former MLA Kilari Venkata Rosaiah resigns from YSRC

GUNTUR: In yet another setback for YSRC, former MLA Kilari Venkata Rosaiah from Ponnuru in Guntur district also resigned from the party on Wednesday.

He sent his resignation letter to party president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that he was quitting the party for personal reasons. His resignation was triggered by YS Jagan’s decision to appoint Lella Appireddy as the leader of the YSRC in the Legislative Council. After meeting with his party leaders and followers, he decided to quit the YSRC to look for better opportunities.

He said the party high command did not give due recognition to him and his father-in-law, former Union Minister Ummareddy Venkateswarulu. He expressed frustration over the party’s appointments, lamenting that those who worked against the party were being favoured. He mentioned Ummareddy, who was recommended for the position of Chairman of the Legislative Council but was not appointed even as the Leader of the Opposition.