Panchayat Raj system will be strengthened: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday reiterated that the Panchayat Raj system, which was rendered almost defunct by the previous YSRC regime, will be strengthened.

Muthukur Sarpanch Buduru Lakshmi met Pawan Kalyan, along with Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in the State Assembly, and complained that former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, and YSRC leaders had abused her in the name of caste and forged her signature.

Lakshmi said she belongs to the ST community, and she was insulted by YSRC leaders, upa sarpanch, and panchayat secretary in the name of caste and warned her to leave the village. Pawan Kalyan assured to take action against those responsible for insulting the sarpanch in the name of her caste and forging her signature.

“The issue is in my notice and I have already directed the officials concerned to submit full details. We will inquire the forgery of signature, and take action against those who insulted the woman sarpanch as per law,” he said.