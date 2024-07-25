Rs 2,047 crore rail line project for Amaravati : Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw

VIJAYAWADA: A new railway line to Amaravati costing Rs 2,047 crore has received clearance from NITI Aayog, revealed Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Briefing media about the allocations made to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget for 2024-25 on Wednesday, he said the 56-km railway line will be laid across River Krishna from Vijayawada to Nambur in Amaravati.

Highlighting the allocations made to AP, Ashwini Vaishnaw said the total budgetary allocation for railways is a staggering Rs 9,151 crore for the year 2024-25. “The annual average budget outlay for the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh during 2009-14 was Rs 886 crore only. The budget allocation to Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a sustained increase with current fiscal allocation being almost 10 times the average allocation made during 2009-14 for combined AP,’’ he highlighted.

The ongoing railway projects in AP are worth Rs 73,743 crore. The rail line network in AP is now 100 percent electrified, he said.