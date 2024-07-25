Two day space exhibition begins at RVR&JC Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Students should evolve as scientists and aspire to make India a powerful country in the world, said scientist and SHAR director A Rajarajan. In collaboration with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, RVR&JC Engineering College organised a two-day Space Exhibition on Wednesday.

Addressing the audience as the chief guest SHAR director A Rajarajan said, India has made Chandrayan-3 possible, and this mission will pave the path for future missions including Gaganyan, and Chandrayan-4. India is in fourth place in space research and ISRO will take steps towards constructing the Indian Space Station by 2030. All facilities required for research are available, and celebrating the first National Space Day in the college is a great opportunity, he added.