AP Home Minister Anitha fires at Jagan for not attending Assembly session, asks to submit victim details

VIJAYAWADA: The State Ministers launched an all-out attack against YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for organising a dharna in the national capital alleging lawlessness in the State.

While replying to a question by YSRC legislators about the attacks on party leaders and symphathisers in the AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha sought to know why Jagan, who left for Delhi citing law and order disturbances in the State, did not attend the Assembly Session when the government released a white paper on the same issue.

She wanted Jagan to give the details of the 36 persons, who he claimed to have done to death because of political vendetta. Observing that Jagan organised a photo exhibition on the violence in the State in Delhi only to tarnish the image of the state, she accused him of conspiring to stop the flow of investments into the State. She said a few sporadic incidents occurred from June 12 to July 23 and 42 criminal cases have been booked against the followers of TDP.

Similarly, 37 criminal cases were registered against the TDP followers for attacks on the leaders and followers of YSRC, the Home Minister said. She invited Jagan to attend the Assembly session and said enquiry will be initiated once getting the details. On the other hand, Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav observed that the intention of Jagan behind going to Delhi was to align with the INDI Alliance.