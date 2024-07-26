Central government allows sale of excess FCV tobacco

GUNTUR: The Union government waived off the additional service charges on the sales of excess Flue Cured Virginia tobacco, said Tobacco Board chairman Yaswanth Kumar.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, he said after considering the plights of tobacco farmers, who suffered severe losses due to cyclone Michaung in December 2023, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal issued orders to allow the sale of the excess FCV tobacco produced by registered growers on the auction platforms in State for 2023-24 crop season with normal applicable service charges.

They waived off the additional service charges considering the crop damage in 15028.09 hectares across Andhra Pradesh and additional expenditure incurred by farmers towards replantation, he explained.

He said this will benefit 34,089 farmers and the zero penalty policy will give a profit of Rs 116.65 crore. This relaxation by the Centre will handhold the FCV tobacco farmers to overcome their financial plight inflicted due to natural calamity and would help the growers to continue their livelihood.

FCV tobacco was cultivated in 97,127 hectares in the State this season by 43,125 farmers and produced 205.50 million kg of crop.