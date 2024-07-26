CM Naidu says last five years of darker than 'Emergency', talks about atrocities under YSR government

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the previous five -year term of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as darker than emergency, with law and order being mocked at and police being used to settle political scores, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said a special wing would be formed to check the hostile social media posts.

The previous YSRC government rewarded the police who toed its line and those who did not were punished to set an example and drive the message down the line, he said while presenting a white paper on the law and order and ganja during 2019-24.

In his methodical and elaborate narration in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Naidu dealt with the various atrocities committed during the past five years which reversed the good work done by his government between 2014 and 2019. However, all such efforts have come to naught during 2019-24 when the very democratic values were taken hostage for political benefits.

“A dangerous trend of using police force to control the four pillars of democracy-- Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and Media was unleashed. Police officers who colluded with YSRCP leaders were rewarded with focal postings bypassing merit and seniority. Police officers were used in committing illegal activities failing which they were kept in VR (vacancy reserve) for long periods,” he said.

Naidu explained at length the harassment and cases foisted against him and Pawan Kalyan and cited incidents where stones were pelted, and wrongful detention at airports, hotels, etc. He said 17 criminal cases were registered against him and three against Pawan. He listed out criminal cases, and arrests of TDP leaders in the last five years including 66 criminal cases foisted against JC Prabhakar Reddy. He said 18 cases were filed against former speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao forcing him to commit suicide.

“Most astonishingly, SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) cases were booked against SC leader Vangalapudi Anitha for visiting to console a rape victim in Pulivendula,” he said and added everyone is aware of what happened to former MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju. Regretting that 250 SCs and STs besides 2,027 women were brutally murdered in these five years in various parts of the State, the Chief Minister said that the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of the Pulivendula MLA, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been dramatised beyond anyone ’s ima g inat i on and comprehension.