VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is staring at a severe financial crisis so much so that there is a staggering gap of Rs 1,46,909 crore between revenues from all sources and the total expenditure as on date. The State government will present a white paper on State finances in the Assembly on Friday, laying bare the critical fiscal situation.

It is learnt that as per the white paper, the State government’s essential expenditure covering salaries and pensions, welfare pensions, debt servicing, Arogyasri, mid-day meal scheme, power subsidy and administrative expenses among others amount to Rs 2,50,825 crore while the total receipts comprising State’s own revenues (Rs 90,270 crore), tax devolutions (Rs 49,365 crore), capital receipts including public debt, and Central assistance to State plans comes to around Rs 2,39,140 crore.

It means the State receipts fall short of Rs 11,685 crore to meet just essential expenditure. On the other hand, a whopping Rs 1,13,244 crore dues are outstanding to vendors and schemes and Rs 21,980 crore to employees.

Given this situation, well-placed sources informed TNIE that there is hardly any fiscal scope for implementation of new schemes in the financial year 2024-25.