Villagers tie woman to tree, thrash her for affair in Annamayya

KADAPA: A video of a woman tied to a tree and attacked with brooms and eggs went viral on social media on Thursday. The incident occurred in Shikarupalem village, Veeraballi mandal, Annamayya district.

Locals report that Manohar, living in the village with his wife Vijaya Lakshmi and two daughters, sold fake jewellery. Five months ago, he abandoned his family for another woman, Chinni. Two days ago, he returned to the village with Chinni.

Upon learning this, Vijaya, her mother, and several other women dragged Chinni from her house, tied her to a tree, and attacked her. Manohar took Chinni to a hospital in Rayachoti for treatment and then married her.

After the video went viral, Veeraballi SI Chandramohan stated that, based on Chinni’s complaint, a case was filed against Vijaya and six other women, and probe is underway.