Andhra HC adjourns Jagan’s plea for LoP status to July 30

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking directions to the Assembly Speaker and the Secretary-General to accord him the Leader of Opposition (LoP) status as per law, to July 30.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice C Ravi, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas said Jagan’s petition had no maintainability. He said he would personally argue the case, and sought an adjournment. Conceding his request, the case hearing was adjourned.

In his petition, Jagan stated that the Speaker was silent on according him the LoP status. Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav had already responded to the matter, indicating that they decided against it, he said.

Stressing that there is a need for an opposition leader in the Assembly to raise public issues, Jagan sought LoP status. He urged the High Court not to allow the discretionary powers of the Speaker in the case and to apply constitutional provisions. The YSRC chief accused the State government of denying him the status of LoP intentionally to mute the voice of the people.