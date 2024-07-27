AP Dy CM Pawan urges to take up debate on diversion of Panchayat funds

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan felt that a detailed debate over the diversion of funds from Panchayats should be taken up as it has led to scarcity of funds to improve the rural landscape and usher in gram swaraj which has been the dream of Mahatma Gandhi.

Asserting that steps will be taken to strengthen Panchayats by releasing funds, he assured to realise Gram Swaraj (Village self-rule), dream of Mahatma Gandhi.

Replying to a question in the AP Legislative Assembly on Friday, Pawan Kalyan, who holds the portfolio of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, said that the 14th and 15th Finance Commission grant to the tune of Rs 8,283.92 crore was released by the Centre and the State had given Rs 7,587.64 crore to the Gram Panchayats during the same period.

Not satisfied with the reply, MLA Koona Ravi Kumar and others spoke about diversion of funds meant for panchayats by the previous government. Admitting that there were irregularities and fund diversions, he said the issue would be discussed in detail in the House.

Though funds were deposited into the accounts, the Panchayats were not in a position to withdraw them and could not take up basic functions like maintenance of sanitation.

Monthly remuneration was not paid to sanitation workers which resulted in over 21,000 sanitation workers staying away from work in many Gram Panchayats. Still an amount of Rs 103 crore is payable to over 23,000 sanitation workers who are continuing their work. In the absence of the required number of sanitation workers, garbage is piled up in the villages causing health hazards, he said.

Further, the life of 3.54 crore rural people who constitute 71% of State population was impacted badly due to the poor sanitation, unsafe drinking water and defunct street lights due to stoppage of Finance Commission grants to Gram Panchayats, he observed.