Authorities sound high alert as Godavari water level 0.5 ft from danger mark

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With the inflows to the River Godavari rising and just 0.5 feet away from the danger mark, the Dowleswaram Barrage authorities in East Godavari district have sounded a high alert and directed the five districts to remain on their toes. The water level at the barrage is 13.70 feet and is likely to touch 13.75 feet at any time by Friday night or Thursday morning.

River Conservator Kasi Visweswararao said a second flood warning would be issued by Friday night, and currently, 13 lakh cusecs of water are being discharged into the sea from the barrage. The upward trend has become a cause of concern for people who recently faced floods and were forced to leave their houses due to inundation in five mandals -- VR Puram, Chinturu, Yetapaka, Kunavaram, and Devipatnam in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, and two mandals -- Velerupadu and Kukkunuru in Eluru district.

The rising water level is also a cause of worry for people who depend directly on the river for their livelihood. East Godavari officials has shifted residents of Bridge Lanka, Kedarilanka, and other Lanka villages to Chanda Chowltry and the municipal marriage hall in Rajamahendravaram.

A total of 450 people are housed in rehabilitation camps in the city. In light of the rising water level, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements at the bathing ghats to prevent any untoward incidents in Rajamahendravaram, Kovvur, and Narasapuram.

East Godavari Collector P Prasanthi said the administration has sounded a high alert at the ghats. The health department and other concerned departments have also been directed to monitor the situation and take measures to help people.

Eluru district civil supplies officer RS Satyanarayana Raju and special deputy Collector RS Satyanarayana Raju visited the Kukkunuru and Velerupadu mandals, reviewed the situation, and checked the condition of rehabilitation camps.