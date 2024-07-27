Fire at Madanapalle sub-collector office destroys 2,440 crucial files

TIRUPATI/KADAPA: Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia said that 2,440 crucial files were destroyed and 700 files were saved in the fire incident at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office in Annamayya district and action would be taken against all those responsible for the arson.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said fire engines arrived in 17 minutes and could save 700 files while 2,440 files were burnt in the incident.

However, they are in the process of recreating the files, which is possible as they are recent files and the information would also be available at the RDO offices and the Collectorate.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, with five to six suspects being questioned. Sisodia opined that there seems to be an intentional effort from within the office behind the file burning.

“Once the forensic report is received, all facts will come to light, and full details will be disclosed. Action will be taken against all those responsible. One suspect, Madhava Reddy is reportedly on the run,” said Sisodia.

Responding to queries about missing files in Kadapa district, the Special Chief Secretary assured that Collector Sivashankar Lotheti would investigate the matter.

The investigation into the fire incident at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office has entered the fifth day with authorities from the revenue, police and CID departments working diligently to gather crucial evidence.

The investigation has expanded to include several revenue officials suspected of involvement. CID chief Ravi Shankar has intensified the investigation.

Teams are actively searching for Madhava Reddy, believed to be a key suspect in the case. To mitigate the loss of information, the district administration has formed committees led by five key revenue officials. These teams have been dispatched to various tahsildar offices to collect and secure copies of documents.

Over the past two days, they have conducted thorough searches and recovered hundreds of files from multiple offices within the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s jurisdiction.

In Mulakalacheruvu, 40 files were recovered, while B Kothakota yielded 80 files. Kurabalakota and Tamballapalle provided 40 and 41 files, with Peddamandyam contributing 32 and Kalikiri 37. He asserted that strict action would be taken against all those involved in land encroachments in Mydukur.