Police arrest 27-year-old man for raping minor girl in AP's Eluru

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Kukkunuru police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly raping a seven-year-old tribal minor girl in flood-affected Cheruvu Kommagudem village, Eluru district.

According to police, the accused, identified as M Venkatesh, lured the girl and took her out on a tractor to show her the swelling River Godavari on Thursday.

He then took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her. Later, the accused dropped the girl at her house.

The incident came to light when the parents reportedly noticed that the girl was behaving unusually and lodged a complaint with the police.

The police immediately shifted the minor girl to Jangareddygudem government hospital for medical tests.

After learning about the incident, Eluru district Collector K Vetri Selvi rushed to the hospital and interacted with the girl and her family members.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Collector said stringent action will be taken against the accused.

The police have launched an investigation and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She added the officials will take action after examining the medical reports.