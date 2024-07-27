SRM-AP student qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024

VIJAYAWADA: Jyothika Sri Dandi, a first-year BA student at the Easwari School of Liberal Arts, SRM University-AP, has qualified for the Indian Women’s 4x400 metres relay team for Paris Olympics 2024.

Congratulating Jyothika, SRM-AP sports director Dr Dhiraj Parasher remarked, “To become an Olympian is a monumental mark in the career of an athlete. We are swelled with pride and offer unwavering support as we soundly believe that Jyothika will create history and return as an Olympic champion.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora also expressed his pride by stating, “Jyothika is a national treasure that instils a belief and ambition in every young girl who dreams of being an Olympian. We at SRM University-AP wish her success and victory as she crafts her name in the tapestry of champions.”

Hailing from Tanuku town in West Godavari district, the two-time national champion had her breakthrough in 2021 when she secured gold in the 400-metre race at the Indian U-23 Championships. Her winning streak continued as she won the Indian National Open Championships for 400 metres race in Thiruvananthapuram and a bronze at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.

Her performance at the 2024 World Relays Championships in Nassau, Bahamas, secured the Indian women’s relay team a ticket to the Paris Olympics.