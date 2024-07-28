Andhra Pradesh: Konaseema district Collector oversees flood relief measures

AMALAPURAM: Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala, along with P Gannavaram MLA Giddi Satyanarayana and other officials, distributed essential supplies to flood-affected areas on Friday.

He visited Tekisettipalem ONGC Colony in Sakhinetipalli mandal by boat and supervised relief operations, which included the distribution of 25 kg of rice, 1 litre of palm oil, 1 kilogram of jaggery, and 1 kg of onions and potatoes per family.

The Collector also inspected flood-affected areas in Nunnavari Badava and Pallipalem under Razole mandal, discussing relief measures with officials.

He confirmed that the government had issued an order to provide assistance to flood victims suffering due to road blockages in affected areas.

Ravirala stated that approximately 15,000 flood victims across the district will receive essential items, and noted that the State government has announced Rs 3,000 in financial aid for families, whose houses were inundated.

The Collector assured that measures have been taken based on the experience from the 2022 Godavari flood, with preparations in 75 flood-prone areas.

Currently, about 12 lakh cusecs of water are being released downstream from the Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage.

The flood impact in the upper part of Bhadrachalam remains stable due to ongoing rains in the Godavari river catchment areas, with conditions expected to persist for another three days.

Several crops were inundated due to floods in Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Around 594 hectares of banana plantations, 945 hectares of vegetable crops were damaged.

Nearly 33.60 hectares of papaya, 6.80 hectares of horticulture crops, 16 hectares of betel leaf crop was damaged along with the paddy crop.