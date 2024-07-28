Guntur Municipal Corporation special action plan to curb stray dog menace

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) focused on controlling the stray dog menace and prepared a special action plan to conduct mass anti-rabies vaccination.

The civic body is alert with the row of incidents of stray dogs attacking kids and the elderly. The veterinary wing of GMC has identified over 20,000 stray dogs in the city. The State government gave the contract of sterilisation and mass anti-rabies vaccination drive to a Haryana-based Sneh Welfare Society, recognised by the National Animal Welfare Organisation for 2023-26. Under the vigilance of the GMC officials committee and the experts at the Animal Birth Control Centre in Etukuru Road, sterilisation surgeries have been conducted on over 700 dogs since June 13.

After providing the required medical care, and ensuring complete recovery after four days from the surgery, the dogs will be left in the areas from where they were picked. While over 35 surgeries are being done regularly, the officials are preparing a special action plan to conduct more than 50 surgeries per day. People can call 0863-2345103 and inform about the issue of stray dogs to the GMC.