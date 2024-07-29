Andhra MoS says budget rendered justice to state, praises Centre's commitment to Amarvati, Polavaram

GUNTUR: The Union Budget for 2024-25 has rendered justice to Andhra Pradesh, said Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.
Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he hailed the Centre’s commitment to the development of Capital Amaravati and completion of Polavaram Irrigation Project.
Reiterating the definition of AP given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that A stands for Amaravati and P for Polavaram, he said both the projects are the pride of the State. He lauded Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting an inclusive, holistic and comprehensive budget with a vision for development of the nation.
“The cordial relations between the Centre and the State have helped get more budgetary allocation for Andhra Pradesh this time, compared to the last one decade. The Centre has allocated funds and projects worth Rs 80,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh,” he highlighted.
The substantial financial assistance of Rs 15,000 crore announced for the development of Capital Amaravati, and even more as and when required, in the Union Budget for 2024-25 will do good for the State in the coming days. Besides facilitating financial support for Capital Amaravati, the Centre has also promised to complete the construction of the Polavaram Irrigation Project at the earliest, he mentioned.
Apart from this, a Rs 2,500 crore project for the construction of a railway line to Amaravati and Outer Ring Road with Rs 12-15 crore have been announced. Funds will also be provided for the development of essential infrastructure such as water, power, railways and roads in Kopparthy node of Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor, and Orvakal node of Hyderabad - Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.
Additionally, as stated in the AP Reorganisation Act, the Centre will provide grants for backward regions of Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra and Prakasam district. Safe drinking water will be provided to every household in the State through Jal Jeevan Mission, besides ensuring infrastructure development under AMRUT, he explained.
Pemmasani also highlighted the other provisions of the Union Budget, including skill development, employment generation, industrial growth, Purvodaya Scheme and others for Viksit Bharat.
Noting that private telecom companies have increased tariff, he said steps will be taken to set up more government cell towers to provide better telecommunication services to the people. The Postal Department communication building will be set up in the State at a cost of Rs 50 crore, he revealed.
BJP State media in-charge P Nagabhushanam and Guntur East MLA Nazeer Ahmad were present.