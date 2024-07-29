Andhra MoS says budget rendered justice to state, praises Centre's commitment to Amarvati, Polavaram

GUNTUR: The Union Budget for 2024-25 has rendered justice to Andhra Pradesh, said Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he hailed the Centre’s commitment to the development of Capital Amaravati and completion of Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Reiterating the definition of AP given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that A stands for Amaravati and P for Polavaram, he said both the projects are the pride of the State. He lauded Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting an inclusive, holistic and comprehensive budget with a vision for development of the nation.

“The cordial relations between the Centre and the State have helped get more budgetary allocation for Andhra Pradesh this time, compared to the last one decade. The Centre has allocated funds and projects worth Rs 80,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh,” he highlighted.

The substantial financial assistance of Rs 15,000 crore announced for the development of Capital Amaravati, and even more as and when required, in the Union Budget for 2024-25 will do good for the State in the coming days. Besides facilitating financial support for Capital Amaravati, the Centre has also promised to complete the construction of the Polavaram Irrigation Project at the earliest, he mentioned.