Central government incentives bring cheer to Andhra aqua farmers

GUNTUR: Aqua farmers in Bapatla district are celebrating as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several incentives for the aqua sector.

These incentives include reducing the tax on certain brood stock, polychaete worms, shrimp, and fish feed to 5% and exempting customs duty on various inputs for the manufacture of shrimp and fish feed.

Additionally, the Central government has increased the total expenditure for constructing the Integrated Aqua Park in Nizampatnam from Rs 88.08 crore to Rs 187.75 crore and allocated Rs 4 crore for constructing two jetties.

Bapatla district’s coastline spans 74 km, with a significant portion of the population in Repalle, Nizampatnam, Bapatla, Karlapalem, Chirala, Vetapalem, Chinaganjam, Nagaram, Bhattiprolu, and other areas dependent on aquaculture, which covers 21,400 acres.

The district boasts 19 shrimp hatcheries and 17 aqua processing plants. Its aqua products are globally renowned, with varieties of fish and shrimp worth Rs 2,250 crore exported to over 52 countries.