Madanapalle fire: Police question, search residences of Peddireddy PA, ex-YSR MLA

TIRUPATI: As part of the investigation into the fire incident at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office, police and CID officials reportedly questioned a former MLA and conducted searches at the residence of a close aide of senior YSRC leader and former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Circle Inspector Ramesh conducted searches at the residence of Shashikant, who is reportedly Peddireddy’s personal assistant, in Ayyappa Society locality in Hyderabad.

The searches started on Saturday night and continued till Sunday afternoon. Police seized several documents and shifted them to Madanapalle for further probe. Shashikant allegedly left his residence minutes before the Andhra police reached there. Subsequently, police served notices on Shashikant, summoning him for questioning.

Additionally, searches were also reportedly conducted at the residence of former YSRC MLA Nawaz Basha.

Basha, who represented Madanapalle from 2019 to 2024, was in Bengaluru when police arrived at his residence on Sunday morning. When contacted by phone, he assured the police that he would return for questioning. Searches were still underway when Basha reached his residence in the evening. Police reportedly questioned the former legislator for nearly two hours.

Several individuals such as J Venkata Chalapathi (vice-chairman of Madanapalle municipality), YSRC leader Bob John, and senior journalist B Akkualappa, all linked to Pedireddy and his son PV Midhun Reddy (Rajampet MP), have been questioned in the case pertaining to the fire incident.