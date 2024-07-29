Raja Yona receives Kalaratna Award for promoting Telugu language, culture internationally

VIJAYAWADA: Haryana State Governor Bandaru Dattatreya presented the prestigious Kalaratna National Award to Addanki Raja Yona, founder of the cultural organisation the Philanthropic Society of India, Rajamahendravarm, for his exceptional efforts in promoting Telugu language, culture, and traditions at the national and international levels.

The award was conferred to Raja Yona under the auspices of the Indo-Canadian Youth Council at the Governor’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Raja Yona received the prestigious Kalaratna award for his efforts in encouraging talented individuals across various fields and organising numerous programmes related to mother tongue, culture, social, and literary activities since 2016 through the Philanthropic Society of India.

On the occasion, Raja Yona thanked Royyuru Sesha Sai, the founder of the Indo-Canadian Youth Council, who selected him for the award.

He was honoured with a memento, medal, and certificate of appreciation. “I feel that this award is a reward for my hard work,” Raja Yona stated.