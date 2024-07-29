Three people die, eight hurt as tractor overturns in Andhra's Bapatla district

GUNTUR: Three members killed and eight others were injured, when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling, overturned at Yazali of Karlapalem mandal of Bapatla district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Gattu Koteswar Rao (65), Gaddam Shivanagulu (60), and Gaddam Lakshmi (40).

According to police, the incident took place when a group of people from Gattuvari Palem village in Nagaram mandal, was on their way to Poleramma temple in Kondapoturu village on a tractor. The vehicle was overturned near Yazali ZP High School, in an attempt to avoid hitting an oncoming RTC bus.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to Bapatla Regional Hospital. The condition of injured persons was stable. The police shifted the bodies of the deceased to a hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation was launched.