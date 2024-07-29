Vizag port receives container from Brazil, senior YSR leader urges probe into alleged drug smuggling

VISAKHAPATNAM: Senior YSRC leader and former minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday demanded the State government to thoroughly probe the alleged drug smuggling case, involving a container that arrived at Visakhapatnam Port from Brazil.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said it has been reported that Sandhya Aqua Exports Limited, a company linked to relatives of BJP State chief and Rajamahendravaram MP D Purandeswari and the close associates of TDP leaders, imported drugs worth Rs 25,000 crore. He said the MPs from North Andhra should raise this issue in Parliament. He stated that if the allegations are proven false through a probe, it would help maintain the clean image of Visakhapatnam.

Reacting to TDP leaders’ allegations of land encroachments in Vizag, Botcha pointed out that following the Hudhud Cyclone, a Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate the matter and urged that the SIT resume its probe to uncover the truth for the benefit of the people of North Andhra. He stressed that if the government is sincere, it should continue the probe initiated previously, which would reveal the culprits.

He termed repeated TDP accusations misleading and stressed the importance of resolving these issues through proper investigation.