Andhra government extends house rent allowance at 24 per cent of basic pay for staff

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended House Rent Allowance (HRA) at 24% of the basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 25,000 to all the employees of the Secretariat and Head of Departments (HoDs) up to June 2025. Secretary (Finance) M Janaki issued an order to this effect on Monday.

In January 2022, the government issued orders for implementing the 11th PRC, Revised Pay Scales, and revised the rate of HRA at 24% of the basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 25,000 to all the employees of the Secretariat and HoDs with effect from January 1, 2022 to June, 2024.

With the employees’ associations seeking extension of the HRA at 24% of the basic pay beyond June 2024 for the all the employees of the Secretariat and HoDs as the 12th PRC is yet to submit its report on the subject, the government, after careful consideration of the entire matter, and keeping in view the welfare of employees, has decided to extend the payment of HRA at 24% of the basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 25,000 to all the employees of the Secretariat and HoDs for a further period of one year with effect from July 1, 2024.

Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P Damodar thanked Chief Minsiter N Chandrababu Naidu for extending the HRA at 24% of the basic pay for another year.

Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Association president K Venkatrami Reddy and other leaders also thanked the Chief Minister for extending the HRA at 24% for another year.