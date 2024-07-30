Andhra Pradesh: Godavari floodwater level begins to recede, second warning may be lifted today

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The floodwater level of the Godavari River began to recede on Monday, though the second flood warning remains in effect and is expected to be lifted on Tuesday.

Flood conservator of the Barrage, R Kasi Visveswararao, warned that the situation could worsen if rains occur in the upper catchment areas of the Godavari River and its tributaries. According to the flood control room, inflows decreased to 14.50 lakh cusecs from 16.50 lakh cusecs within 24 hours. A high alert continues in the Godavari, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ambedkar Konaseema, and Eluru districts. The first warning level is likely to be withdrawn at Bhadrachalam as the water level decreased to 43.30 feet.

In VR Puram mandal, which was surrounded by floodwaters from the Sabari and Godavari rivers in the early hours of Sunday, a pregnant woman was evacuated to Kunavaram government hospital by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police inspector Ramarao.