Andhra Pradesh HC grants conditional bail to Mohith Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted conditional anticipatory bail to Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, accused in post-poll violence in Tirupati. Mohith Reddy contested from Chandragiri Assembly constituency on YSRC ticket, but lost the election.

Police had registered a case against Mohith Reddy along with others for the violence that took place near the campus of Sri Padmavati Women’s University after the polling day. Anticipating his arrest, Mohith filed an anticipatory bail plea in the High Court.

When the petition came up for hearing, Justice K Sreenivasa Reddy after going through the arguments in the case, granted the anticipatory bail to Mohith. Besides two personal sureties of Rs 20,000 each, the petitioner was directed to appear before the case investigating officer once in every 15 days till the chargesheet in the case is filed.