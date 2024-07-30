Andhra Pradesh Health Commissioner reviews NCD and cancer screening programmes

VIJAYAWADA: C Harikiran, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, emphasised the need for departments to be prepared for the National Programme for Prevention & Control of Non-communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), the screening programme for mouth, breast, and cervical cancers.

The Commissioner held a review on Monday at the Health and Medical Department headquarters to discuss the implementation of the NCDs.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the NCD survey will begin in August to identify diabetes and hypertension among people above 18 years. He instructed a special focus on cancer care, stating that early identification of cancer leads to better patient outcomes and satisfaction. He directed that chemotherapy be made available at 21 government medical colleges and that D Care centres be utilised for this purpose.

Harikiran stressed the importance of creating public awareness about cancer screening through various publicity methods, including distributing pamphlets, posters, and banners. He suggested involving the Information & Public Relations Department, Film Development Corporation, APSRTC, Transport, and Municipal Administration Departments for mass publicity.

Additionally, he proposed developing a third-party quality control app for cancer screening.

He instructed in ensuring the availability of drugs in 104 vehicles and maintaining records of diabetes and hypertension patients at subcenters and Primary Health Centres.