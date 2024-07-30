Isha Foundation honours four AP farmers for practising natural farming

VIJAYAWADA: Four farmers from Andhra Pradesh, who practise natural farming, were honoured at the ‘Bharath Traditional Paddy and Food Festival’ organised by the Isha Foundation at the Sripuram Golden temple in Vellore of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The event was organised to recognise the farmers cultivating traditional varieties of paddy using natural farming methods. This year, 11 farmers from Southern States were awarded, with four participants representing on behalf of Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming.

The honoured farmers include Y Baparao from Guntur district, a technocrat turned farmer. Ranjit Kumar Kotta from Krishna district, Guthula Ramu from West Godavari district and Bongu Jaggarao from Srikakulam district.